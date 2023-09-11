Singapore imposes conditions on accommodation for certain employers sourcing foreign workers

Singapore, Sep 11 (PTI) Singapore-based employers in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors will have to provide proof of acceptable accommodation before they are allowed to bring their new foreign workers from September 19, the Ministry of Manpower said on Monday.

The new accommodation condition comes in addition to the existing work permit approval as the number of work permit holders in these sectors sits above pre-pandemic levels, according to a Channel News Asia report.

According to MOM's website, there were 415,000 work permit holders, including Indians, in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors as of December 2022 which makes up about 29 per cent of Singapore's foreign workforce.

The latest requirement is only for non-Malaysian workers as they have the option to return home to the neighbouring southern Malaysian state capital city of Johor Baru.

"MOM has been facilitating the entry of workers into Singapore to enable employers to catch up on projects delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a press release. " As a result, the number of work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors in July 2023 was 19 per cent higher than pre-COVID levels," it said.

At the same time, the government has been working with the industry to increase dormitory bed supply.

However, the increased number of work permit holders means dormitories are nearly full and more migrant workers are being housed in non-dormitory accommodation.

MOM said there is a need to moderate the demand for non-dormitory accommodation and to ensure that workers have an acceptable place to stay.

Proof of acceptable accommodation should be in the form of tenancy or rental agreements, or contracts with accommodation providers.

MOM will provide employers with the approval to proceed once the necessary checks are done.

"Employers who bring their workers into Singapore without the required proof of accommodation may face suspension of their work pass privileges," MOM said.

While government and industry efforts have resulted in about 17,000 dormitory beds being added to Singapore's supply since December 2022, MOM said that it is not possible to keep increasing the supply at this rate.

"We also urge employers to put in place productivity measures to reduce their reliance on foreign workers." PTI GS FZH FZH