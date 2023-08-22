Singapore Minister Gan to visit India for G20 Trade and Investment working group meeting

Singapore: Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will visit India this week to attend the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM) in Jaipur where he will highlight the empowerment of the integration of Small and Medium Enterprises into the global trading system.

Advertisment

Trade and investment ministers from G20 members, heads of international organisations like the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and representatives of invitee countries will attend the meeting in Jaipur from August 24-25.

Minister Gan will highlight the empowerment of the integration of Small and Medium Enterprises into the global trading system, the Ministry of Trade and Industry here said on Tuesday.

He will also highlight the importance of achieving tangible outcomes aimed at benefitting businesses and people at the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference and the need to embrace digitalisation to build a stronger and more resilient global economy.

Advertisment

While in Jaipur, Gan will also meet with his international counterparts to reaffirm ties and explore potential opportunities for collaboration.

The minister, accompanied by ministry officials, will also visit New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet senior management and founders of Indian companies, the ministry said.

Hosted by India, the theme of this year’s G20 is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Earth, One Family, One Future).

Advertisment

During the TIMM, the ministers will deliberate on issues of common interest impacting global trade and investment across three sessions focusing on multilateral trade for global growth and prosperity, inclusive and resilient trade and leveraging technology for paperless trade.

More than 300 delegates are arriving in Jaipur to attend the meeting of the trade and investment ministers of G20 under India's presidency.

The outcomes from these deliberations would provide guidance on accelerating global trade and investment, which is increasingly facing headwinds from a challenging global macroeconomic outlook.

Singapore is participating in the G20 discussions as a guest country.