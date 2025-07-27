Singapore opens 3 times larger oceanarium at Sentosa island to showcase underwater life

Singapore, Jul 27 (PTI) How lives thrive beneath the deep sea, the array of breathtaking corals that have inhabited fishes and other water animals for centuries can be experienced first hand at the new oceanarium at Singapore's Sentosa island.

Singapore Oceanarium, earlier called S E A Aquarium, which was opened for public on July 24, is now three times larger and consists of 22 zones, said Rae D of Resorts World Sentosa which owns the oceanarium.

With a unique blend of habitats, oceanic stories, state-of-the-art digital innovation, and interactive technology, Singapore Oceanarium connects knowledge with meaningful marine education, she said.

Singapore Oceanarium is a leading ocean institute which aims to inspire greater knowledge, love, and action for the ocean and aquatic life, she further said.

The oceanarium has over 40,000 animals of different species ranging from sea jellies to zebra sharks, she said.

At the entrance, visitors are greeted by a large tank of sea jellies. It is home to one of the world's largest sea jelly habitats, featuring a 6.8-metre-diameter kreisel tank housing thousands of moon jellies. Sea jellies are the ocean's most ancient survivors and have been drifting through the seas for over 500 million years, oceanarium volunteers said at the media preview.

At its heart lies the open ocean zone which is most expensive habitat and viewing gallery. The open ocean zone contains 18 million litres of water and has 36-metre wide viewing panel, one of the largest in the region, they said.

Open ocean is where the vastness of the deep sea truly unfolds. Here, boundaries disappear, replaced by an endless blue, where manta rays, spotted eagle rays, and zebra sharks glide through the water in a breathtaking display of marine life. This experience offers a rare, uninterrupted glimpse into the ocean's wonders, creating the breathtaking illusion of being submerged within the open sea, they said.

The oceanarium houses several critically endangered animals such as the bowmouth guitarfish, sunflower sea stars and more, contributing to regional species preservation efforts, they said.

The oceanarium also has a final resting place of the gigantic whale.

"Food is scarce in the depths of the ocean. Once a whale dies, it remains at the bottom of the ocean. A whale fall – the final resting place of a whale – creates a rich ecosystem, sustaining deep-sea life for a decade. This zone brings this phenomenon to life with a whale fall skeleton and an immersive projection show, illustrating the remarkable decomposition process and the species that depend on it," explained one of the volunteers.

Besides, there is a dedicated zone for species that migrate in the sea horizontally and vertically covering long distances for their survival due to weather conditions or other reasons.

"In a cycle as old as the sea itself, marine creatures rise from the darkness below while others embark on journeys stretching across entire oceans. Vertical migrators and horizontal migrators bring these extraordinary movements to life, offering a rare window into the travellers of the deep," said the volunteer.

Also, there is a zone called coral gardens highlighting how they play a major role in these delicate habitats.

Tickets are priced at 50 Singapore dollar per adult, 42 Singapore dollar per child and 42 Singapore dollar for a senior citizen. For Singapore residents, ticket prices range between 35 and 42 Singapore dollars. PTI PD HVA