Singapore PM pays homage Ratan Tata, calls him true friend of his country

Singapore: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has paid homage to Ratan Tata who made valuable contributions to Singapore's economic transformation, calling him a true friend whose legacy will be cherished in the country.

The former Tata Group chairman passed away on Wednesday evening aged 86.

In a post on Facebook and other social media platforms, Wong on Thursday said Ratan Tata had a long association with Singapore.

"He was a true friend of Singapore and we will cherish his contributions and legacy." “He was a strong advocate of our country, and made valuable contributions to our economic transformation,” said Wong.

The Tata group has a large presence in Singapore since the late 1960s when JRD Tata visited Singapore.

Ratan Tata grew the seedling of India-Singapore industrial relations into over 15 operating companies in the city-state -- covering IT, Shipping, Engineering, Energy and Financial Services.

The group formally entered Singapore in 1972, forming the Tata-Government Training Centre for precision in manufacturing. The centre was opened with the Economic Development Board (EDB) support under its industrial training scheme.

Wong noted that Ratan Tata had expanded and diversified Tata’s operations in Singapore, from steel manufacturing to information technology.

The prime minister said Ratan Tata’s investments and business acumen helped Singapore tap into higher value-added growth areas.

“He was always generous with his time and advice to Singapore institutions, serving on the advisory boards of the EDB, MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) and (Singapore’s investment company) Temasek.

“For his contributions, he was conferred an honorary Singapore citizenship in 2008,” said the prime minister, offering his deepest condolences to the Tata family and loved ones. Ratan Tata was instrumental in growing Tata Group’s corporate footprint in Singapore and fostering closer economic ties between India and Singapore, said EDB Chairman Png Cheong Boon.

“Among his many contributions, Ratan Tata played a pivotal role as a member of EDB’s International Advisory Council, where he offered invaluable insights into shaping Singapore’s competitive strategies,” The Straits Times newspaper quoted Png as saying.

“Tata Group and Singapore’s partnership has endured over the years and risen to new heights...We will always regard him as a dear friend of Singapore,” said Png.