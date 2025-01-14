Singapore President T Shanmugaratnam to visit Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 (PTI) Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Odisha later this week to explore potential opportunities for collaboration, officials said.

During his visit to the state on January 17 and 18, the President will visit the Sun Temple in Konark, the vaccine manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech and the World Skills Centre here.

As per the schedule, the Singapore government will sign two MoUs with the Odisha government during the President's tour of the state.

One of the MoUs will be on extending cooperation in the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to further enhance skill development ecosystem in Odisha. The other pact would be inked for enhancing the TVET landscape through introduction of semiconductor-related skilling in Odisha.

The MOUs will be valid for five years, commencing on the date of signing, January 17, 2025.

President Tharman will also visit the World Skills Centre here, set up by Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education Services (ITEES) with funding from the Asian Development Bank.

He will also visit a few places reflecting Odisha’s cultural heritage.

A business delegation will join the President in Odisha, an official said. PTI AAM NN