Singapore President to visit Odisha in January

Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will visit Odisha in January and his country is the first overseas partner of the state’s investor summit 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2025'.

Simon Wong, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, said this to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, after meeting him at state secretariat Lok Seva Bhawan here on Tuesday, an official release said.

Singapore is one of the largest sources of FDI in this country. India too has a strong presence in Singapore through its companies in IT, banking and manufacturing.

With shared values of democracy, innovation and sustainable development, both nations are keen to strengthen ties for mutual growth and regional stability, the release said.

As Singapore and India are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relationship, both nations enjoy deep historical, cultural and economic ties. This relationship has now evolved into a strategic partnership encompassing areas like trade, defence, technology and cultural exchange. To commemorate this bilateral tie, the Singapore President is visiting India next month.

During his visit to that county in November, Majhi had requested the Singapore Government to arrange a visit of the President to Odisha too.

Accepting the invitation of the CM, the President has decided to come to Odisha during his India visit, the release said.

Wong said that Singapore would be the first country partner for 'Utkarsh Odisha- Make in Odisha Conclave 2025'.

Odisha is the only state he chose to visit next month and the highlight of his tour will be the state’s potential in petrochemicals and green energy.

The CM said the relationship is now poised for the next level in various sectors such as petrochemicals, urban planning, tourism, renewable energy and skill development. PTI AAM AAM NN