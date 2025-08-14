Singapore tax authority fines Infosys Rs 66 lakh over GST payment

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore has imposed a penalty of 97,035 Singapore dollars (over Rs 66 lakh) on Infosys, the IT company said in a regulatory filing.

The order was communicated to the company on August 13.

According to data shared by Infosys on late Wednesday evening, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, which administers and collects taxes, has levied the penalty of 97,035.9 SGD, which pertains to "Singapore GST payment for the period April 2025 to June 2025".

"There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company," Infosys said.