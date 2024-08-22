Singaporean airline Scoot reviews new opportunities in India

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Singaporean low-cost carrier Scoot is reviewing new opportunities and is keen on expanding network in India, which is one of its top markets, according to a senior executive.

Scoot, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines, currently has direct flights connecting Singapore with six Indian cities namely Amritsar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Brian Torrey, General Manager (India & West Asia) at Scoot, on Thursday said the airline offers unique pricing of tickets for Indian travellers, including those travelling beyond Singapore.

The airline always reviews new opportunities in India and looks for expansion, he said at a briefing in the national capital. India is among the top four markets for Scoot depending on seasonality.

The airline's top two markets are Singapore and China, Torrey said.

According to the airline, the burgeoning middle class in India presents a significant opportunity as this segment can afford air travel and also wants to travel to new destinations.

There is also growth in leisure travel across all age groups. There are potential growing markets but there are restrictions under the bilateral air service agreement between Singapore and India, he noted.

Existing flying rights are fully utilised by Singapore Airlines and Scoot.

While noting that it has improved sales beyond Singapore, he said the airline must work harder to keep up with the Indian market.

Agatha Yap, Director of Marketing at Scoot, said India is an important market for the airline to engage with. Scoot operates Boeing 787 and A320 family planes to India.

Singapore Airlines group, including Scoot, flies to 13 Indian destinations. Meanwhile, Tata Group-owned Air India is in the process of merging Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, with itself. Once the deal is complete, Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India. PTI RAM ANU