Singapore’s Changi Airport registers more passenger traffic in 2025, increase from 2024: Minister

Singapore, Jan 5 (PTI) The total passenger traffic at Singapore’s Changi Airport soared to 70 million passengers in 2025, a significant increase from the previous year, an official said on Monday.

The passenger numbers at the airport reached an all-time high in 2025, surpassing the 2019 record of 68.3 million before the aviation industry was significantly impacted by the COVID pandemic, according to a report by The Straits Times.

Singapore's Changi Airport handled about 70 million passengers last year, up from 67.7 million international visitors recorded in 2024, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said at the launch of a new exhibition on the future mega terminal.

He said that the strong post-pandemic recovery in global aviation shows that the Government made the right decision to proceed with plans to build Changi Airport Terminal 5.

He also announced that Changi Airport Group (CAG) will launch a tender for Terminal 5’s (T5) superstructure.

T5 will represent the future of aviation for Singapore; it has been designed to be technology-intensive, empowered by automation and artificial intelligence (AI), he added.

T5 will raise the airport’s passenger capacity by more than 55 per cent each year, from the current 90 million to 140 million.

The new mega terminal, scheduled to open by mid 2030s, will show the way for aviation sustainability, as it will promote the use of sustainable aviation fuel and be fully electrified, the minister said.

The acting minister added that AI can be used to improve flight planning and passenger services, as well as respond quickly to disruptions to airport operations, such as changing weather conditions.