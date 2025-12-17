Singapore’s global school group plans to send students to work on real projects

Singapore, Dec 17 (PTI) A Singapore-headquartered group with a network of leading international schools has announced plans to send its students, including from campuses in India, to work with Silicon Valley based companies on real projects aimed at creating innovations for deployment globally.

The Global Schools Group is to set up a centre of AI and Quantum, and plans to send 30 students from its campuses, including those in India, the group's founder and chairman Atul Temurnikar said on the sidelines of an international investor conference on India here.

“India has the biggest opportunities to help companies design and apply AI to achieve scale and significant disruption. We believe young innovators, from school age, will join the transformation happening with AI,” Temurnikar told PTI on Tuesday.

“To support this AI journey, Global Schools is setting up a centre of AI and Quantum, and is working on plans to send 30 students, including from its Indian schools, to the Silicon Valley-based companies for real projects,” he said.

His Singapore-headquartered Global Schools co-hosted the conference 'Horasis India Meeting 2025,' where delegates and experts highlighted the potential of young innovators and entrepreneurs emerging as backers of one of the fast-growing economies in the world.

“India is the next global growth engine as investors continue to show confidence in the country,” Dr Frank-Jurgen Richter, founder and chairman of Horasis of Switzerland, which hosted the conference that shared insights and potential of doing business in the Indian market on December 15-16, said.

The conference, co-hosted by Global Schools Group and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) was attended by more than 250 delegates.

Entrepreneur and co-founder of Yellow Sapphire Technologies Anuuj Chauhan believes that the time has come for India’s young innovators to develop innovations such as an Indian-origin Artificial Intelligence platform to be among the global communication heavyweights.

“It is time to move away from providing services and being an IT software company to be among leaders in global platforms that matches the Western world creation such as X (formerly Twitter),” he said, calling on fellow entrepreneurs in the country to take the lead in building world-class networks.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was cited as one Indian-origin online payment global pool by delegates at the conference.

Overall, experts agreed that India will have to set its own pace for technology-driven growth though it is important the economic development should be accelerated in view of increasing competition from emerging economies like Vietnam and the continuously expanding trade by China’s massive manufacturing base. PTI GS NPK NPK