Singapore's travel company A2A Safaris offers wildlife tours in India, Bhutan

Singapore, Mar 12 (PTI) Singapore-based luxury travel company A2A Safaris on Wednesday said it has launched a bespoke programme, offering wildlife safari to travellers in India and Bhutan.

As part of its Wild Asia portfolio, A2A's customisable India itineraries will include private access to the Taj Mahal, expert-led tiger safaris and glamping in the wild, the company said.

"Trips are tailored from a curated portfolio of special interest activities so each client can truly experience India on their own terms,” said A2A Founder Victor Dizon.

Filipino former investment banker Dizon expects a 20-25 per cent increase in safaris to India this year, driven by increasing demand from Asian clients across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. Last year, approximately 50 trips were booked, he said.

Bookings rose 26 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The company expects to surpass this in 2025, driven by growing demand from Asia, a market that has traditionally been smaller for African safaris compared to North America and Europe.

A2A’s business has grown 142 per cent since its inception in 2002.

A safari in India costs around USD 8,000 per person for at least nine days, compared to USD 10,000 for an African safari.

For its Bhutan programme, key highlights include visit to various religious landmarks and traditional art and craft activities, besides popular hiking trails. PTI GS DR