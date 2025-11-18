Singer to manufacture auto zig zag sewing machines in india

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Sewing machine maker Singer India on Tuesday said it plans to commence local manufacturing of Auto Zig Zag sewing machines.

This initiative follows the signing of a licensing agreement between Singer India and Singer Sourcing Ltd LLC (SVP Worldwide), granting rights to manufacture and outsource select categories of Auto Zig Zag sewing machines for the Indian market.

Rakesh Khanna, Vice Chairman and Managing Director for Singer India, said: "This licensing arrangement will enable SINGER India to produce high-quality Auto Zig Zag sewing machines designed to suit Indian consumer needs, and in due course, achieve cost competitiveness comparable to global standards. With this, Singer India will also have the opportunity to export these machines to SVP Worldwide for the international markets." The machines will carry the mandatory BIS certification, underscoring a commitment to superior quality and safety standards envisioned by the government of India. PTI KRH KRH MR