Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce condoles Ratan Tata's demise

Jamshedpur, Oct 10 (PTI) The Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday condoled the demise of industrialist Ratan Tata.

Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman, breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. He was 86.

"We have numerous memories with the doyen of industry, and his contribution to the country's development was commendable," SCCI president Vijay Anand Moonka said.

"He played a major role in the development of the steel city of Jamshedpur, where Tata Steel came up over a century ago," he said, adding that Tata's guidance helped the industries in the region to perform well. PTI BS SOM