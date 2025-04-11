Single-window system to be strengthened to turn UP into investment hub: CM

Lucknow, Apr 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to further strengthen the state's single-window system to ease business operations and attract more investment.

The instruction was issued during a recent review meeting, according to an official statement released on Friday.

'Invest UP' is playing a pivotal role in making Uttar Pradesh a leading investment destination, the statement said, adding, during the ground breaking ceremony held in February 2023, the state attracted a record investment commitment of Rs 10 lakh crore.

As part of efforts to realise the CM's vision of a USD 1 trillion economy, the Invest UP framework is being restructured, it said.

In the review meeting, the CM instructed that the Nivesh Mitra portal and the single-window operating system should be made more effective and transparent to ensure faster clearances for investors and successful execution of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on the ground, according to the statement.

To improve efficiency, efforts are underway to resolve all issues associated with the Nivesh Mitra and single-window system. In accordance with the Chief Minister's directives, the Single Window Act 2024 is being implemented effectively. Starting this month, the system aggregator process will also begin, enabling integrated data collection from various departments and resolving issues through a centralised platform. This will also help reduce turnaround time for investors seeking approvals and information, it stated.

To enhance transparency, the new system includes provisions for penal action against officials in case of undue delays. It also allows complainants to directly submit online grievances to higher authorities, according to the provisions of the Act.

CM Adityanath has also directed the creation of a GIS data bank for industrial land in the state, which is expected to be operational soon.

This digital repository will facilitate easier access to land-related information for prospective investors, according to the statement. PTI KIS NB NB