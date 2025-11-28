Sipan Garg assumes additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director of THDC India

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Sipan Kumar Garg has assumed the charge as CMD, THDC India, in addition to his current role as Director Finance in the company, a statement said on Friday.

The post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) became vacant after the demise of R K Vishnoi on November 15.

Vishnoi, 58, had been holding the top position at the company since 2021.

As per an official order, Garg has been assigned the additional charge "with effect from 16.11.2025 for a period of 3 months, or till a full-time incumbent is appointed or until further orders, whichever is earlier".

THDC India said Garg assumed the charge of CMD in an additional role on November 25.

He has been serving the company as Director Finance since August 17, 2024.

Garg has over 24 years of experience in finance, accounts, taxation, and commercial functions in the power sector.

Before joining THDC India, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Aravali Power Company Private Limited and Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, both subsidiaries of NTPC Limited.

An arm of NTPC, Rishikesh-based THDC India is into the generation of power through solar, hydro, thermal and pumped storage. PTI ABI HVA