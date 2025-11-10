Sirca Paints extends pact for using brand name; Q2 revenue at Rs 131 cr

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Sirca Paints India on Monday said it has extended long-term agreement with Sirca SPA, Italy, for using the brand name till 2041.

The company, a leading player in premium wood coatings, reported a revenue of Rs 131 crore, an increase of 24 per cent year on year, in the September quarter.

Profit after tax (PAT) grew 36 per cent year on year to Rs 18 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Q2 FY26 marked another milestone in the company’s growth journey. Despite seasonal challenges from prolonged monsoons and an early festive period, our focus on high- value products, operational excellence, and strategic innovation delivered robust results," Sanjay Agarwal, Chairman and MD, Sirca Paints India said in a statement.

The extension of partnership with Sirca S.P.A, Italy, strengthens the company's technological foundation and ensures a strong product pipeline for the future, he added. Sirca extended its long-term agreement with Sirca S.P.A, Italy, for the distribution, manufacturing, and use of the 'Sirca' brand in India till 2041. PTI MSS MSS MR