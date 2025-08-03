Sirca Paints Q1 profit rises 39 pc to RS 14 cr; revenue jumps 45.2 pc

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Wood coating products manufacturer Sirca Paints India has reported a 39.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 14.20 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, supported by growth in margin and sales.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 10.21 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Sirca Paints India on Saturday.

Sirca Paints' revenue from operations surged 45.26 per cent to Rs 114.24 in the June quarter of FY26. It was Rs 78.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The total expenses of Sirca Paints jumped 44 per cent to Rs 95.26 crore in the June quarter.

In the quarter, Sirca Paints' EBITDA margin improved to 19.74 per cent from 17.89 per cent in the year-ago period.

Sirca Paints' total income, which includes other income, climbed 43 per cent in Q1 FY26 to Rs 114.44 crore.

"In Q1 FY21, the company shifted its wall paint manufacturing unit to a new, bigger premises in response to higher than originally anticipated demand. Besides the existing facilities, post acquisition of Wembley paints, three more manufacturing units have been added," the company said in its earnings presentation.

On the outlook, the company said it is "confident about its strategy and growth prospects" and aims to continue delivering a "steady value" to investors and customers. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL