Sirius Airlines in discussions with Textron Aviation to acquire 20 Cessna aircraft for $600 mn

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Air charter services operator Sirius Aviation Airlines is in advanced discussions with the US-based Textron Aviation to acquire 20 Cessna Citation Longitude aircraft for USD 600 million, according to sources privy to information.

The acquisition is aimed at bolstering the company's operational capabilities in the business aviation segment, they added.

The company, which launched its operations in August 2023, in partnership with Dubai-based Transworld Group, last November announced that it is targeting a fleet size of 50 private jets, comprising both small and medium-sized business jets as well as group charters by FY2027 to serve a wider clientele.

"Sirius Aviation Airlines is in advanced discussions with Textron Aviation to acquire 20 Cessna Citation Longitude aircraft. The deal is valued at a list price of USD 600 million and expected to close in the next 3-4 months," a source told PTI.

The delivery of these 8-12 luxury business jets should start coming in from 12-18 months after the signing of the deal, the source said.

The company refused to comment on the developments.

As part of the negotiations, Textron Aviation conducted a demo flight earlier this week in Dubai for Sirius India Airlines and Transworld Aviation, sources said.

The airline plans to extend its reach beyond India to new markets in the Far East, Southeast Asia, and East Africa. Domestically, it is strengthening its presence in western and southern India to meet growing demand.