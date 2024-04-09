Sirius India Airlines to offer chartered flight services

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Sirius India Airlines will start chartered services and has partnered with Dubai-based Transworld Group's Airavat Aviation.

The company is co-promoted by airline industry veteran Arun Kashyap, who recently quit SpiceJet.

According to a release on Tuesday, Sirius India Airlines aims to expand its fleet by adding nearly a dozen top-of-the-line 9-seater to 100-seater charter aircraft by the end of this financial year.

"Sirius India Airlines, in collaboration with Airavat Aviation, will initially operate flights through a Hawker 4000 aircraft, while it plans on expanding its fleet size to three aircraft in coming months.

"The joint venture aimed to provide one stop solution in the segment of charter business, fractional ownership in India and globally," the release said.

Airavat offers bespoke luxury private jet services. PTI RAM TRB