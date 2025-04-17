sirrus.ai eyes significant jump in number of deals riding high on urbanization

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) AI-driven prop-tech platform sirrus.ai is eying significant jump in the number of deals riding high on the wave of fast-paced urbanization in the country, a top company official has said.

sirrus.ai Managing Director and CEO, Sauvik Banerjjee said the company signed as many as 20 deals with the developers across seven cities -- Pune, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Indore, Delhi and Bhopal.

"This financial year we may sign some 100 deals, as in the last six months we have reached out to 500 real estate developers and a lot of them have evinced interest in buying our solutions," he told PTI.

Seeded by the AI accelerator platform, it equips developers and brokers with tools to streamline workflows besides fast-tracking business processes and boosting productivity. It also aims to enhance the entire home buying experience from the initial prospect stage to final possession.

Out of the projected USD 5-trillion economy as much as USD 1-1.5-trillion is expected to come only from urbanization in the form of construction of new houses, hotels, managed rental companies and that is the way India grows, he said.

Now that adoption will happen faster and at a larger level. The technology that we are building is to ensure that the whole journey of developing a property or buying a house gets covered in it," he said.

"Our aim is to touch USD 1-2 million and become profitable between the third and fourth year of operations, besides clocking a 17x growth this fiscal year," he said.

He said that the company is also planning to foray in the international markets.

"We will go to the Middle East, where a lot of urbanization is happening in the real estate industry, but only when we have fully capitalized the Indian market, which will take about 2-3 years," he said.