Sirsa launches feasibility study for Delhi’s first smart industrial zone

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said the proposed Shakti-SIZ will transform Delhi's industries into a global powerhouse while tackling congestion and pollution through sustainable design.

The minister launched the feasibility study for the city's first smart industrial zone.

The idea, presented by the student team 'IndustHERial Minds' from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, has now advanced into the implementation stage, with the students set to work alongside the Industries Department and DSIIDC.

Sirsa said the government is honouring its commitment to bring student innovations into real-world policy.

"We pledged that Ideathon winners would see their ideas become reality, and Shakti-SIZ (Smart Hub for Accelerated Knowledge & Technological Innovation - Special Industrial Zone) proves we deliver. This is how government and youth can team up to shape a brighter future for Delhi’s economy," he added.

A 145-acre site in Ranikhera is under consideration for developing the zone, which aims to go beyond the traditional model of Special Economic Zones.

Instead of focusing only on tax benefits, Shakti-SIZ promises modern infrastructure such as green-certified factories, utility tunnels, zero-discharge systems, and co-working hubs, coupled with AI-powered digital governance and credit support for MSMEs.

The model also emphasises environmental sustainability, with solar power generation, waste-to-energy solutions, water recycling, and mechanisms for earning from carbon credits, he added.