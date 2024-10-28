Sistema.bio acquires Inclusive Energy

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Sistema.bio on Monday said it has acquired Inclusive Energy for an undisclosed amount.

Advertisment

The acquisition will significantly enhance its capacity to deliver high-impact biogas solutions with improved digital MRV (measurement, reporting and verification) capabilities, the company said in a statement.

Sistema.bio said it will incorporate Inclusive Energy's technology to put in place the first digitally-verified biogas carbon credits.

Sistema.bio is into the delivery of biogas technology, financing and services for farmers worldwide.

Advertisment

The combination of both companies' capabilities will not only improve the accuracy of carbon emission reduction reporting and enhance customer service for farmers. PTI ABI ABI SHW