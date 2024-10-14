Sistema.bio secures USD 15 mn funds to fuel global expansion

New Delhi: Sistema.bio, which specialises in biogas technology, said on Monday it has secured an additional USD 15 million (over Rs 126 crore) in funds to accelerate global expansion.

The funding was led by ElectriFI along with participation from existing lenders FMO, Triodos and EcoEnterprises.

BIX Capital and UK Charity Shell Foundation provided the catalytic junior debt, co-funded with UK aid from the UK government, the company said in a statement.

"The continued trust of ElectriFI and our coalition of investors allows us to focus on our work of engaging millions of farmers to help fight the climate crisis and deliver food security.

"We are now better positioned to reach our goal of empowering one million farmers by 2025 and reducing 1 per cent of global emissions by 2030," Sistema.bio CEO and co-founder Alexander Eaton said.

Sistema.bio manufactures and distributes advanced biodigesters and biogas appliances that enable farmers to convert waste into renewable energy and organic fertiliser.