Sitharaman approves setting up of GST Appellate Tribunal in Indore

Indore, Dec 21 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved the opening of an appellate tribunal for cases related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh government's Public Relations Department said on Thursday.

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani had demanded an appellate tribunal for GST in Indore during discussions in the Lok Sabha, which was approved by Sitharaman, it said in a release.

In a statement, Lalwani said Indore has the highest number of taxpayers in Madhya Pradesh and the opening of the GST appellate tribunal will greatly benefit hundreds of tax professionals and thousands of businessmen in the city.

The Lok Sabha member expressed hope that the GST appellate tribunal in Indore would open soon.

Officials said state capital Bhopal already has an appellate tribunal.

At present, businesspersons from Indore and other places in the state have to approach the GST appellate tribunal in Bhopal to challenge the decisions of commercial tax authorities in GST taxation matters, he added. PTI HWP MAS NP