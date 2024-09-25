Sitharaman discusses strategic partnership with Uzbek Dy PM

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev and discussed strategic partnership in several sectors.

Highlighting the phenomenal growth in the digital payments ecosystem in India, the Union Finance Minister offered the possibility of Uzbek fintech firms' collaboration with Indian firms to develop innovative products.

Discussions were also held on the potential #investment opportunities in IFSC @GiftCity, the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Sitharaman met Khodjaev, who is also the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, ahead of the 9th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of AIIB, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The two ministers discussed strategic partnership in the areas of IT, education, digital connectivity, renewable energy, civil applications of nuclear energy and healthcare, ayurvedic medicine and pharmaceuticals.

Khodjaev assured long-term cooperation with India in various sectors to enhance trade and business opportunities. PTI JD SHW