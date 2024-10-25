Sitharaman holds bilateral talks with Chancellor of Exchequer of UK

Washington, Oct 25 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday had a bilateral meeting with Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom Rachel Reeves.

Advertisment

The two leaders discussed bilateral issues on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings here.

Sithraman also conveyed best wishes to Reeves for her first Budget presentation next week.

Reeves is the first woman to serve as the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Advertisment

The Union Finance Minister said that India looks forward to the next Economic and Financial Dialogue during the first half of next year in London, the finance minister said in a post on X.

She also had a meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and highlighted the successful collaboration between India and the EBRD.

Odile Renaud emphasised the importance of building on this collaboration through further engagement with the Indian private sector, another post on X said.

Advertisment

Later in the day, Sitharaman met Masato Kanda, the Presidential candidate of Japan for the Asian Development Bank.

The Union Finance Minister informed Kanda that India supports his candidature and looks forward to seeing him as the next President of ADB, the finance ministry said in a separate post on X. PTI DP DR