Sitharaman inaugurates 9 bank branches in NE; launches key development initiatives in Kiphire

Kiphire, Nov 14 (PTI) Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday virtually inaugurated nine bank branches across the Northeast during the credit outreach programme held in Kiphire, an aspirational district of Nagaland.

The newly opened branches include SBI Alongmen and SBI Yikhum in Nagaland; Nagaland Rural Bank (NRB), Wakching; SBI Gohpur Tinali in Arunachal Pradesh; SBI New Secretariat Imphal and SBI Lamphel, both in Manipur; and SBI Borguri, SBI Barua Bamungaon, and SBI Silchar Medical College in Assam.

During the programme, Sitharaman handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries under various Central government schemes.

A total of Rs 28.02 crore was disbursed to 350 accounts under MUDRA, Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Retail, MSME, SHG, and Agricultural loan categories.

She also flagged off vehicles sanctioned under the Chief Minister's Micro Finance Initiative (CMMFI) and launched a mobile ATM van of Nagaland Rural Bank under SBI's CSR.

Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along attended the event.

Sitharaman later visited NSRLM stalls, interacting with Self Help Groups and appreciating their role in promoting rural entrepreneurship and women-led development.

She inaugurated the newly constructed Industrial Training Institute (ITI) campus in Kiphire, where she interacted with students and faculty. As part of SBI’s CSR commitment to skill development, a Rs 9 lakh cheque was handed over to the institute.

At an Anganwadi Centre in Kiphire, the Union minister met children, workers, and helpers. Under SBI's CSR initiative for improving learning spaces and essential facilities, a Rs 2 lakh cheque was handed over for the centre's upgradation.

Sitharaman also attended the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan organised by BJP Nagaland, joined by minister Temjen Imna Along and minister P. Bashangmongba Chang. She administered the Aatmanirbhar Bharat pledge along with party leaders and karyakartas.

Meanwhile, a DIPR statement here stated that Sitharaman, while addressing a large gathering at Public Ground, Kiphire, said her two-day visit to the Aspirational district was filled with admiration for the scenic beauty of Mount Saramati and the vibrant culture of the Nagas.

She lauded the people for preserving their unique traditions and praised the annual Apple Festival in Thanamir. She noted that Kiphire, endowed with rich mineral resources, holds strong potential for socio-economic growth.

Reaffirming the Centre's commitment to the region, she highlighted the NDA government's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stressed that the Northeast continues to receive priority for all-round development.

Along expressed gratitude to the Government of India and the Finance Minister for visiting Kiphire and extending CSR support to the Aspirational district. He also underscored the state government's commitment to addressing unemployment and celebrating India’s unity in diversity.

Sitharaman has been in Nagaland on a three-day official visit since Thursday.

This afternoon, Sitharaman flew to Kohima and visited the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT). She witnessed the exchange of an MoU between the Telangana State Network (T-SAT) and the NIELIT Kohima.

She also launched the 'SAMARTH' and Digital Hardware initiatives and interacted with students at NIELIT Kohima.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his wife Kaisa Rio hosted State Dinner in honour of Union Minister at State Banquet Hall, Chief Minister's Residential Complex, Kohima.

On Saturday, the Union Finance minister will inaugurate the AI Centre of Excellence for Skilling at the Nagaland Tool Room & Training Centre (NTTC), Dimapur, and review the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Project at Niathu Resort, before departing for New Delhi later in the day. PTI NBS NBS RG