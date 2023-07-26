Sitharaman, Kerry discuss investment platform for greenfield renewable projects

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry here and discussed about creation of innovative investment platform for deployment of greenfield renewable energy projects in India.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman and Mr. @JohnKerry U.S. SPEC @ClimateEnvoy exchanged views on joint efforts and commitments by both countries to achieve climate, economic and strategic technology cooperation goals," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Kerry, who arrived in the national capital on Wednesday, is on a five-day visit to the country. PTI DP TRB RAM