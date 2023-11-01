Sitharaman meets Chief Prelate of Asgiriya and Malwatte Chapters in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Nov 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met Chief Prelate of Asgiriya chapter Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana and Chief Prelate of Malwatte Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman discussed the continued tradition of strong historical and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka. Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana acknowledged the cordial relations between the two countries and expressed gratitude for the support from India during the times of economic hardship in Sri Lanka," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Sri Lanka is struggling to come out of the financial crisis hit last year, the worst since its independence from Britain in 1948, due to a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves.

As the country struggled and locked in the throes of the crisis, India extended multi-pronged assistance of about USD 4 billion to it last year through multiple credit lines and currency support, in line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

During the meeting with Chief Prelate of Asgiriya and Malwatte, Sitharaman emphasised on the continued tradition of friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka.

As part of her official trip, she will also be present at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for solar electrification of religious places in Sri Lanka on Thursday in presence of Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

For this project, India will allocate Rs 82.40 crore out of the Government of India grant assistance of Rs 107.47 crore earmarked for the promotion of Buddhist ties.

Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana thanked Sitharaman and India for the assistance for the solar project and indicated that it is a timely and supportive step towards their energy needs.

Earlier in the day, she was received by Sri Lanka's Minister of Water Supply, Estate Infrastructure Development, Jeevan Thondaman.

Sitharaman reached Colombo on Wednesday on a three-day official visit to the island nation.