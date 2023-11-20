Sitharaman meets pacer Mohammed Siraj at Hyderabad

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met pacer Mohammed Siraj at the Hyderabad airport and congratulated him for the Indian cricket team's stellar performance at the World Cup tournament.

India was the unbeaten contestant in the cricket World Cup 2023 and faced Australia in the finals on Sunday.

After being the only unbeaten side with 10 wins on the trot, the Indian team crashed to a six-wicket defeat in the finals on Sunday.

“Smt @nsitharaman met Indian cricketer Shri Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and congratulated him for the team's stellar performance at the just concluded #CWC23,” the office of the Finance Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The finance minister noted that the entire team played with great determination and grit throughout the tournament and brought immense joy and pride to the entire nation.

“She also boosted the morale of the Indian fast bowler and extended best wishes for the upcoming tournaments,” the post said. PTI JD MR