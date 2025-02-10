Sitharaman meets Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda and discussed ways to deepen collaboration between the countries.

"They explored opportunities for deeper collaboration in #investment, #innovation and economic growth," the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

In a separate post, the ministry said Sitharaman met Dominique Hasler, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sport Government of The Principality of Liechtenstein, in New Delhi.

They discussed avenues for economic cooperation, investment and deriving shared benefits for both nations, the ministry added. PTI JD TRB