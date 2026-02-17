Sitharaman, Norway finance minister Stoltenberg discuss scope of cooperation in renewable sector

New Delhi/Oslo, Feb 17 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday discussed scope for cooperation in the renewable sector, especially solar power, rare earth processing, carbon capture and storage with Norway Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg.

In her bilateral meeting with the Union Finance Minister in Oslo, Stoltenberg said that India's economic growth offers lots of opportunities to invest and grow.

"The two leaders discussed working together in the renewable sector, especially solar power, rare earth processing, carbon capture and storage," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Both leaders agreed to work towards leveraging the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), especially in the domains of blue economy, green economy, as well as investment via Sovereign Wealth and pension Funds.

Stoltenberg also informed Sitharaman that Norway is looking forward to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for later in the year, and expressed hope that it would further expand India-Norway cooperation. PTI JD HVA