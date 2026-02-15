Sitharaman presenting nine consecutive budgets inspires women across India: PM Modi

New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it is a matter of national pride that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented nine consecutive budgets and several women across India feel inspired by the feat.

Sitharaman, on February 1, became the only finance minister to present nine consecutive budgets, and is one short of the record 10 budgets presented by former prime minister Morarji Desai.

However, Desai presented six budgets during his tenure as finance minister from 1959 to 1964, and four budgets between 1967 and 1969.

"In fact, it is a matter of national pride that our Finance Minister, Nirmala Ji has presented the Budget nine consecutive times, which is a record and a matter of pride in itself," the prime minister said in an exclusive interview with PTI.

"Several women across India feel inspired by this," he said.

Former finance ministers P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee had presented nine and eight budgets, respectively, but under different prime ministers.