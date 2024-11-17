Sitharaman responds to X user seeking relief for middle class

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday responded to an X user seeking tax relief for the middle class, saying the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government attends to people's concerns.

"PM @narendramodi's government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people's voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable," Sitharaman replied to the user on X.

The user had posted: "I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it's just a heartfelt request." Sitharaman also said, "I recognise and appreciate your concern." PTI JD HVA