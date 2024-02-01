Advertisment
#Business

FM says 11.8 crore farmers receive financial assistance under PM KISAN Yojana

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said as many as 11.8 crore farmers were provided financial assistance under the PM KISAN Yojana.

Advertisment

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is one of the world's largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government provides a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal four-monthly instalments. The money is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through DBT mode.

Announced in February 2019 in the interim budget, the scheme was effective from December 2018. 

#Nirmala Sitharaman #Union Budget #PM Kisan Sampada Yojana #Budget 2024 #Interim Budget #Indian farmers #PMKY #PM Kisan
Advertisment
Subscribe