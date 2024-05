New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday spoke with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on international taxation.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman had a Telecon with US Treasury Secretary Ms. Janet Yellen @SecYellen, today. The two leaders held cordial discussions on #InternationalTaxation," the Finance Ministry said in a post on X. PTI JD MR