Sitharaman takes swipe at AAP; asks how much Delhi exchequer lost due to faulty liquor policy

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and asked how much loss has the Delhi exchequer incurred due to the ruling party's faulty liquor policy.

AAP leader and Delhi chief minister is in jail and is facing multiple probes in connection with alleged irregularities in the liquor policy, which has already been withdrawn.

In her reply to the discussion on the Finance Bill in Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman also recalled the allegations made by AAP against late Congress leader and former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit that there was a "sack full of evidence" on corruption against Dikshit.

"Where is that sack full of evidence?," Sitharaman said and wanted to know why AAP is not using that evidence.

Taking a swipe at AAP, the minister also wanted to know what was the loss to the Delhi exchequer due to the faulty liquor policy.

The finance minister was responding to the charges made by AAP leader Sanjay Singh, including on alleged huge hair cuts taken by financial institutions in cases undergoing insolvency resolution process.

Sitharaman stressed that the process is transparent and listed out benefits of the insolvency resolution system.

Singh was not present in the House.