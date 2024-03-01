Sitharaman virtually launches 7 infra projects worth Rs 1,000 cr

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday virtually launched seven infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore, the finance ministry said.

Advertisment

In her address on the occasion, Sitharaman said it is important to ensure that projects are planned and completed without delays and the department concerned should ensure that construction begins on time and projects are completed within the given time frame.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman virtually launched seven infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore from New Delhi, today," the ministry said.

The projects included unveiling the plaque for the construction of residential quarters of Income Tax Department officers at Faridabad and Gurugram. PTI JD SHW