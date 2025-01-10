Six AI startups from Karnataka selected for Games24x7''s final cohort in TechXpedite

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Games24x7 announced on Friday the cohort for its ongoing accelerator programme, TechXpedite, which features 17 startups from across the country, including five based in Bengaluru.

TechXpedite is being organised with support from various state government stakeholders, including the Government of Karnataka, Government of Telangana, Government of Maharashtra, and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The programme aims to foster entrepreneurship and technological innovation in India's rapidly growing startup ecosystem, according to a press release issued by Games24x7.

Speaking on the occasion, Ekroop Caur, Secretary of the Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T, Government of Karnataka, said, "Karnataka has long been a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, and it is exciting to see programs like TechXpedite nurturing the next generation of startups." According to her, the selected AI startups from Karnataka are Arficus, Cairovision, Chittoo.com, Noha.ai, Spoda, and Zeuron.ai.

Launched in Bengaluru in October 2024, TechXpedite has received an overwhelming response, with more than 330 startups applying across three focus categories—gaming, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and impact-driven inclusive technology, the release said.

The selected startups will participate in a structured mentorship programme, where they will interact with industry leaders, venture capitalists, and domain experts to address challenges and refine their products and solutions, the press release said.

The programme will culminate with an exclusive pitch event in March, where startups will present to a panel of investors and industry leaders, aiming to secure funding and partnerships to scale their innovative products and services, the release added.