Six dead, five injured in blast at steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar

Balodabazar, Jan 22 (PTI) Six workers were killed and five sustained burn injuries when hot ash fell on them following an explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9.40 am at Real Ispat and Power Ltd located in Bakulahi village, district collector Deepak Soni told PTI.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the factory from a long distance after the incident. Eyewitnesses said the bodies of the victims -- most of them from Bihar and Jharkhand -- were charred.

According to preliminary information, a dust settling chamber (DSC) connected to a kiln, where high-temperature ash was transported, leaked following the explosion. Due to the leakage, hot ash fell on workers. Because of its extremely high temperature, six workers died on the spot while five others suffered injuries, collector Soni said.

The injured workers were admitted to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur, for advanced treatment. A district administration team was present at the site and the area was sealed as a precautionary measure, the official said.

A probe team headed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), comprising officials from the industry, industrial health and safety, police and revenue departments, has been set up to probe the incident.

Members of the plant management were being questioned while labour department officials had reached the village to ensure that the victims' families get compensation as per the norms, the collector said.

District Superintendent of Police Bhavna Gupta said rescue operations were still underway.

"More than 50 workers were present during the morning shift. One-to-one verification of all workers is being carried out. Some workers left the factory premises after the incident and efforts are on to contact them," she said.

Rescue teams, comprising personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and the industrial safety department were removing fly ash debris while a forensic team was conducting an investigation, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible, Gupta added.

The victim workers were from Bihar and Jharkhand and their families were being contacted, the SP said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the incident as extremely tragic.

"The horrific explosion at the sponge iron factory in Bakulahi, Baloda Bazar, is extremely tragic and heartbreaking....My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Every possible assistance will be provided to them during this time of grief. The district administration has been given clear instructions to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of the accident," he said.

Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said he had spoken to the collector and instructed him to provide the best possible medical care to the injured. He also ordered a thorough investigation, the minister said.

Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives and praying for strength to the bereaved families, he said the state government stands firmly with the affected families.