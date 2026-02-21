Six lakh lavender free seedlings distributed among 750 farmers in J-K, Uttarakhand

Bhaderwah (J&K), Feb 21 (PTI) In a bid to further strengthen lavender cultivation, around six lakh free quality planting material (QPM) seedlings were distributed among 750 farmers in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, an official said on Saturday.

The initiative aims at expanding the cultivation of the exotic aromatic crop, enhancing farmers’ income and consolidating the region’s growing reputation as a hub of lavender production in the country, Sandeep Singh Charak, Lavender Scientist from CSIR-IIIM Jammu, said.

He said the free seedlings were distributed over the past few days at 50 nurseries of Bhaderwah, widely recognised as the birthplace of India’s Purple Revolution.

"IIIM Jammu has procured and distributed six lakh lavender seedlings among 400 farmers of Uttarakhand and 350 farmers of Bhaderwah in Doda and twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir," Charak said, adding that the process is ongoing and more farmers will be provided seedlings this season.

Touqeer Bagban, a progressive farmer and young entrepreneur who has successfully motivated and engaged 2,500 farmers to switch from traditional maize cultivation to grow aromatic lavender, said the move to distribute seedlings is a major boost for lavender farmers.

"The CSIR-IIIM not only purchased six lakh seedlings from the nursery owners, but also distributed free seedlings among the new farmers who want to switch from traditional crop to exotic lavender cultivation," Bagban, who is known as 'Lavender Man of India', said.

He credited the success to the personal efforts of the Union Minister Jatinder Singh.

"The shift to lavender has led to a substantial increase in income for farmers, with earnings rising from roughly Rs 40,000 – Rs 60,000 per hectare to over Rs 3,50,000 – Rs 6,00,000 per hectare," he added.

Charak said lavender is a low-maintenance, drought-resistant, and animal-resistant crop, making it suitable for hilly regions. It provides returns for about 15 years after the first two years of plantation.

The programme has expanded significantly, with over 30 lakh free plants given to farmers, and it has now extended beyond J&K to other parts of India, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and north-eastern states, he said.