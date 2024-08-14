*Six Sense Mobility raises Rs 6 cr in funding from Piper Seria Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Six Sense Mobility Ventures on Wednesday announced a Rs 6 crore fundraising from Piper Seria.

The company will use the funding to increase its team size, build production capacity, and for research and development, as per a statement.

*ICICI Lombard strengthens bancassurance partnerships with seven lenders ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Wednesday said it has strengthened the bancassurance partnerships with seven lenders, which gives it the ability to sell covers through 4,000 more branches.

It has partnered with Aye Finance, Bandhan Bank, Karnataka Bank, Muthoot Mini, Nivara Home Finance Pvt Ltd, NSDL Payment Bank and The Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank, as per an official statement.

*RBL Bank launches Vijay Fixed Deposits plan Amid the "war for deposits" in the system, private sector lender RBL Bank on Wednesday launched a new product, offering 8.1 per cent interest per annum to the savers.

The 500-day tenor product unveiled on the eve of Independence Day is christened as "Vijay Fixed Deposits", as per an official statement.