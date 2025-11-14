SJVN announces commercial operations of first unit at Buxar thermal project

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) State-owned SJVN on Friday announced commercial operations of the first unit of its 1,320 MW Buxar thermal power project in Bihar.

The plant comprises two units, each with a capacity of 660 megawatt (MW).

In an exchange filing, SJVN said it has achieved the Commercial Operation Date (COD) for Unit-1 (660 MW) of the 1,320 MW (2x660 MW) Buxar Thermal Power Project on Friday.

The Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar's Buxar district is being implemented by SJVN Thermal Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN.

The project will generate 9,828.72 million units of electricity annually, out of which 85 per cent power has been allocated to Bihar under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement.

The project will substantially enhance power availability in Bihar and the eastern region, reducing peak-hour shortages and strengthening energy security. PTI ABI ABI DR DR