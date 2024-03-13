SJVN arm gets letter of intent for 500 MW solar project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) SJVN Green Energy has received a letter of intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for a 500 MW solar project entailing an investment of Rs 2,700 crore.

The project is to be developed at Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPCL) solar park at Khavda. SJVN Green Energy is a subsidiary of state-owned SJVN Ltd.

The power purchase agreement shall be executed with GUVNL after adoption of tariff (Rs 2.54 /unit) by Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC), a statement by SJVN said.

The project shall be commissioned in 18 months from the date of signing of the PPA i.e. by November 2025.

The project is expected to generate 1,271.07 million units in the first year after commissioning and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 29,245.40 million units.

Commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 14,33,025 tonnes of carbon emission.