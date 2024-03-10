SJVN arm to supply 600 MW solar power to Rajasthan

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A subsidiary of state-owned power producer SJVN, SJVN Green Energy, has entered into a long term pact to supply 600 MW solar electricity to Rajasthan.

The Power Usage Agreement is for 500 MW Solar Power from Bikaner Solar Power Project and the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is for 100 MW Solar Power from Rajasthan Solar Power Project, both for a period of 25 years, a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN, has signed a Long Term Power Usage Agreement (PUA) for 500 MW Solar Power and a Long Term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 100 MW Solar Power, with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited (RUVITL) in Jaipur on March 10, 2024.

Under the Agreement, SGEL would supply 500 MW of power at a tariff of Rs. 2.57 per unit, from the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project being developed by SGEL under Phase-II (Tranche-3) of the Central Public Sector Units Scheme.

This project is the country’s largest single-location project. Being developed at village Banderwala, in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the 1000 MW Solar Project is expected to generate 2,454.84 million units of energy in the first year and a cumulative energy of about 56,474 million units over a period of 25 years.

The project is being developed at a cost of Rs 5,491 Crores and is expected to be commissioned by September 30, 2024.

With the signing of this PUA, SGEL has secured a tie-up of the full project capacity of 1,000 MW, with 200 MW to be supplied to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and 300 MW to Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL).

SGEL will supply 100 MW Solar Power at a tariff of Rs. 2.62 per unit, from the project bagged by SGEL through competitive bidding for which Letter of Award was issued by RUVITL on October 6, 2023. The project is expected to generate 252 million units of energy in the first year and a cumulative energy of 5,866 million units over a period of 25 years.

The project will be developed on 387.56 acres of land of Sambhar Salts Limited at Nawa, Rajasthan leased in favour of SGEL for a period of 28 years. The project will be developed on Build, Own and Operate (BOO) basis at a tentative cost of Rs. 550 Crores. PTI KKS MR