SJVN asked to give final response on 3 projects by Jan 15, Sukhu discusses power issues with Khattar

Shimla, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd ( SJVNL) officials to provide a final response about three power projects by January 15, 2025, a statement issued here said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Khattar held a meeting here at Shimla to discuss various issues of power and housing related to Himachal Pradesh.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister raised the matter of royalty aligned with the state government's energy policy which mandates 12 per cent royalty for the first 12 years, 18 per cent for the subsequent 18 years and 30 per cent for the next 10 years in the power projects.

He said that private companies already complied with this policy and emphasized that central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) like SJVNL should also follow it as well.

The Chief Minister asserted that if SJVNL would not agree on the royalty percentage sought by the Government, the Himachal Pradesh government would acquire the 210 MW Luhri Phase-1, the 382 MW Sunni Project and the 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydropower projects.

He also pointed out that SJVNL commenced construction on these projects without signing an implementation agreement. He said that the people of Himachal Pradesh should receive their rightful share of water resources. In response, the Union Minister directed SJVNL officials to provide a final response by January 15, 2025, the statement added.

He assured that the State Government is willing to reimburse SJVNL for the expenses incurred so far on these projects.

Sukhu also sought the Union government's assistance in securing the return of the 110 MW Shanan Project in Himachal's Mandi district from Punjab. He stated that Punjab's lease period for the project has ended and urged the Union government to intervene to ensure the project's transfer to the state, along with all its assets.

The Chief Minister also urged the Union Government to direct the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to release 13,066 million units of outstanding power arrears owed to Himachal Pradesh for the period from November 1996 to October 2011.

He said that despite a Supreme Court ruling in favour of the State, Himachal Pradesh is yet to receive its rightful share from the concerned States. The Union Minister assured that he would convene a joint meeting of the stakeholder States to work toward a consensus on this issue.

During the discussions, the Union Power Minister directed officials to expedite the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing that it is crucial for the State to ensure smart metering and reduce power losses.

The Chief Minister requested generous financial assistance from the Centre, considering the difficult and tough geographical terrains of Himachal Pradesh. In response, the Union Minister assured all possible support from the central government, the statement said. PTI BPL MR