SJVN begins commercial operations of 78.23 MW capacity at Bikaner solar project

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) State-owned SJVN on Thursday said SJVN Green Energy has begun commercial operations of 78.23 MW capacity at its Bikaner solar power project.

The company had achieved the commercial operation date for 241.77 MW (Phase-1) of the power station on April 2, 2025, according to a statement.

“...SJVN, through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), has successfully achieved Commercial Operation Date (COD) of 78.23 MW capacity of 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project today,” the statement said.

The project, with a total planned capacity of 1000 MW, is slated for full commissioning by the third quarter of 2025, the company said, adding that upon completion, SGEL will supply the generated solar power to Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

The project, located in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, is being developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme – Phase II, Tranche III of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the statement added.

It is being implemented under the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) mode, thereby providing a significant impetus to the government’s Make in India initiative and bolstering the indigenous solar manufacturing sector.

The 1000 MW project is poised to make a substantial contribution to India’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and also aligns with SJVN’s shared vision of becoming a 25,000 MW company by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040. PTI KKS KKS SHW