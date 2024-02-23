SJVN begins commercial power supply from 50 MW Gujrai solar project

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) State-run SJVN on Friday began commercial supply of electricity from its 50 MW Gujrai solar power station in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh.

With this, the total installed power capacity of SJVN stands at 2,277 MW, with 10 power stations currently operational, a power ministry statement said.

The 50 MW Gujrai solar power station has been executed by SJVN through its renewable arm, SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) at a cost of Rs 281 crore.

The annual revenue from energy generated is expected to be about Rs 32 crore.

The project will generate 107 million units in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years is estimated to be 2,477 million units.

Chairperson & Managing Director Geeta Kapur said in the statement that the SJVN is committed to increasing the country's non-fossil-fuel-based energy generation and help achieve the net zero target by 2070.

The SGEL secured this grid-connected solar project in November 2022, at a tariff of Rs 2.98 per unit through a tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

The Power Purchase Agreement has been inked with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd for 25 years.

SJVN has commissioned multiple renewable projects in recent times, thus paving the path for achieving its shared vision of attaining an installed capacity of 25 GW by 2030 and 50 GW by 2040. PTI KKS SGC TRB