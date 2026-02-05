SJVN begins power supply from 70 MW Dhubri solar project in Assam

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) State-owned SJVN on Thursday said it has started electricity supply from its 70 megawatt Dhubri solar power plant in Assam.

In a statement, SJVN said the project has been executed through wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL).

The 70 MW Dhubri Solar Power Project has been developed on 330 acres of lease- based land located at Dhubri in Assam at a project cost of Rs 367.44 crore.

The project is expected to generate 141.13 million units of electricity in its first year of operation and approximately 3,230 million units cumulatively over a period of 25 years.

The maximum usage charges for the project have been fixed at Rs 3.92 per unit, ensuring the supply of affordable and clean power.

The generated power will be supplied to Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL