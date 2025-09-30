SJVN commissions 128.88 MW solar capacity at Bikaner project

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) State-owned SJVN on Tuesday said it has commissioned 128.88 MW solar capacity of its 1,000 MW Bikaner project in Rajasthan.

With this, the project has achieved a total cumulative commissioned capacity of 629.90 MW out of 1,000 MW as on date and the remaining capacity is expected to be commissioned soon, the company said in a filing.

The overall capacity of the Bikaner Solar Power Project is 1,000 MW, the company said.

This is to inform that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), has achieved commercial operation of 128.88 MW part capacity out of 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project on September 30, 2025, the filing said. PTI ABI MR